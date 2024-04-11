Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.0 %
GTIM opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
