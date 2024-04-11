GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.31. Approximately 7,214,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,972,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.