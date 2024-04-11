Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.75. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 113 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $753.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.02%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

