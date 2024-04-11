Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.09. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

