G&S Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz makes up about 1.3% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.8 %

KHC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 2,083,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,149,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

