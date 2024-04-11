G&S Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,705. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

