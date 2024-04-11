G&S Capital LLC Purchases 189 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.26. 242,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

