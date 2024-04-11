G&S Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Waste Management stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.20. The stock had a trading volume of 439,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,091. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.65.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

