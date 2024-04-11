G&S Capital LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.8 %

WBA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 5,207,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

