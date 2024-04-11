G&S Capital LLC Trims Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,871,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,345,865. The company has a market capitalization of $752.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

