GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

