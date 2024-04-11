GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after acquiring an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of BND opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.