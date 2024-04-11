GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.