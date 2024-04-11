GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE EME opened at $349.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $369.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.62.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.