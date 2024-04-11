GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.93.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

