GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 535.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teleflex by 50.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $464,515,000 after buying an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $104,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Teleflex by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,174,000 after buying an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 2.5 %

Teleflex stock opened at $218.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.