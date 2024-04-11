GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 13,760 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 159.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

CLBT stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

