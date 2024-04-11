GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,592 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

