GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 181 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

