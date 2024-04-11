GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,926 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

