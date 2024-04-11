GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $302.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.30. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

