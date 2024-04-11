GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $88.87 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.