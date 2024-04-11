GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

