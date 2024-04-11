Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $13.05. Hamilton Insurance Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 54,371 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HG shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $495.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Belfer Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

