Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 751,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 390,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Insider Activity at Happy Creek Minerals

In other Happy Creek Minerals news, insider Patrick Triggs purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,946,000 shares of company stock worth $48,650 over the last ninety days. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

