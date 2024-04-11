Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,344 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,367,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after purchasing an additional 175,117 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 178,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,055. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

