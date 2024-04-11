Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.31.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 71,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

