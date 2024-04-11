Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 364 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.00. 83,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.12. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

