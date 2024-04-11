Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

View Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $313.35. The company had a trading volume of 121,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.35 and its 200 day moving average is $257.78. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.14, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.