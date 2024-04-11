Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.36. 1,030,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,006,139. The company has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal



PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.



