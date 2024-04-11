Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 418 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,225,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sempra by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Sempra Trading Down 0.9 %

Sempra stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 89,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $79.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,622 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

