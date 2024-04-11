HBC Financial Services PLLC Sells 601 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HBC Financial Services PLLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $219.28. 157,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.52 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

