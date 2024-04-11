HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

