HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $17,586,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

