HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,248 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 198,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

