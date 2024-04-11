HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 21.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after buying an additional 4,865,085 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,843,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.