HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 250 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Textron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $95.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

