Head to Head Contrast: RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) versus Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RedHill Biopharma and Avadel Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avadel Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals N/A -198.06% -84.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $6.53 million 2.19 -$71.67 million N/A N/A Avadel Pharmaceuticals $27.96 million 52.32 -$160.28 million ($2.04) -7.92

RedHill Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

