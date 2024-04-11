Head-To-Head Survey: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 6.66, meaning that its share price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Pagaya Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $146.37 million 4.70 -$104.04 million ($0.37) -5.22 Pagaya Technologies $812.05 million 0.80 -$128.44 million ($2.16) -5.09

Analyst Ratings

Bitfarms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pagaya Technologies. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bitfarms and Pagaya Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pagaya Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 120.21%. Pagaya Technologies has a consensus price target of $38.08, suggesting a potential upside of 246.53%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Pagaya Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -70.53% -19.58% -16.13% Pagaya Technologies -16.22% -7.91% -4.64%

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

