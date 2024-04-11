Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $300,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

