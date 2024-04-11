Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.23

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00005962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $154.49 million and approximately $45,604.68 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013542 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00017194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,951.50 or 1.00043248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011402 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00125793 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.25332468 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $92,020.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

