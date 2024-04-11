Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 717.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $80,000.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.