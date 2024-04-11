Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.31) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.81) to GBX 2,000 ($25.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,068.75 ($26.18).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,507.46%.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
