Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) COO Sells $171,329.58 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $171,329.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $173,209.74.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $164,396.49.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 0.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

