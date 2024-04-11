Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,873,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 129.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

