Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 698.9% in March

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 698.9% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hoth Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.63. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOTH. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

