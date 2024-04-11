Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from C$8.50 to C$12.25. The stock traded as high as C$11.01 and last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 2464599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.13.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.26.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

