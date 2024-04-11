Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after buying an additional 1,209,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after purchasing an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

