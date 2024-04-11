Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $154.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

NYSE H opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.39, a PEG ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.06. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,673,000 after purchasing an additional 148,804 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,412,000 after purchasing an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

