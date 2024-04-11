IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $236.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.97. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.