Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.40.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.48. The company had a trading volume of 212,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,128. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

